Laura Mae Morris
1967-2022
Laura Mae Morris, 55, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
She was born September 3, 1967 in Osceola, Arkansas to James and Dixie (Sanner) Busch. Laura grew up in South Dakota and graduated from Yankton High School.
She earned her associate’s degree at York University (York College) and bachelor’s degrees in English and Spanish at Harding University. She then went on to earn her master’s degree in English at Northwest Missouri State University.
Laura married Charles “Chuck” Morris on July 10, 1993. He survives of the home.
She taught at York College and St. Joseph Christian School before home-schooling both of her children from kindergarten to 12th grade. Laura also operated a home-based business, Homemade Gourmet, which became Tastefully Simple.
Laura was heavily invested in her church, East Hills Church of Christ.
She enjoyed traveling, especially for family vacations, and photography. Most of all, she loved serving all people around her in any way she could.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Busch; and grandparents, Robert & Lorna Mae Sanner and Virgil & Ida Busch.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Chuck; children, Conrad Morris (Hannah), and Caden Morris; mother, Dixie Busch; siblings, Donna Embray (Jason), Kevin Busch (Olga), and Jason Busch (Holly); numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other extended family members and friends.
Farewell Services 10:30 A.M. Saturday, East Hills Church of Christ. The family will gather with friends 6:30 to 9:00 P.M. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to York University, https://yorkcollege.networkforgood.com/projects/55625-york-college. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.