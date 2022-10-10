Lavina Mae Clark

Lavina Mae (Dinie) Clark passed away at home, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at age 99. She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on January 28, 1923. She was a devoted wife, Mother, and Grandmother. She was a member of the Community of Christ Church with many friends she respected and adored. Her greatest love and joy may have been children, especially babies. She volunteered in the church nursery for many years.
Preceding her in death were: her husband of 62 years, L. Frank Clark, former Chief of the St. Joseph Fire Department; and a son David Wayne Clark. Her parents were Abigail Poe Seddon and Joseph Albert Seddon. She had a brother, Alvin Seddon and a sister Charlotte Seddon Kent. Also, previously passed are her first daughter-in-law, Linda Gross Clark, a grandchild Christopher Moores and a great-grandson, Alex Stoll.
She is survived by 6 children: L. Frank Clark, Dennis (Julia) Clark in Alexandria, Virginia, Gary Clark, Rick (Jean) Clark, Yvonne (Tim) Moores, and Bill Clark. She has 10 surviving grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Community of Christ Church - Abundant Life Center at 5130 Faraon St., St. Joseph. Pastor Kent Brooner, officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Clark will be cremated following services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a good cause of your choice.