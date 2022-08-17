Lawrence "Larry" D. Carr, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, KS. He was born December 25, 1948 in St. Joseph. He married Charlotte Testerman on September 19, 1980 in St. Joseph. Larry operated a Cement Truck in the St. Joseph area for over 30 years. He enjoyed watching westerns, The Walking Dead, and going to the casino. Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Charlotte Carr in June 2022. Survivors include: step-children, Teresa Vanderpool and John Blizzard, sister, Theresa, grandchildren, Shawnee Moore, Levi Johnson, and Skylar Vanderpool, great-grandchildren, Brinley, Harbor, Baylor, and Braelynn.
Mr. Carr has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A private celebration of Larry's life will be at a later date.