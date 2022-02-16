Lawrence (Larry) Richard Kline, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
He was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on May 13, 1935 to Wilber Forrest and Garnet Audrey (Vess) Kline.
Larry married Terry Fern Holmes on March 1, 1958 who survives of the home.
He graduated from Benton High School in St. Joseph, Missouri in 1953. He also attended St. Joseph Community College. Larry was an engineer for the Burlington Northern Railroad for 42 years. Prior to that, he graduated from Barber college and worked as a barber at Chuck’s Barber Shop in St. Joseph.
Larry attended McCarthy Baptist Church. He was a member of the Locomotive Engineers Organization and the National Association of Retired Veteran Railway Employees.
He enjoyed gardening, raising fruits and vegetables and blessing many family and friends with the produce. He also enjoyed traveling, cooking, telling jokes and stories.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wilber Lewis Kline; sisters, Josephine Reece, Diana DeVault, and Vada Doyle.
He is survived by his wife; sons, Mark Kline (Janet) of Cameron, Missouri and Keith Kline (Jennifer) of Osborn, Missouri; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.