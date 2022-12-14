Lea Ann Throckmorton, 57, of Durant, OK, formally of St. Joseph, passed away December 8, 2022 after a strong and courageous battle with cancer.
Lea Ann was born April 23, 1965 in St. Joseph to Bob and JoAnn Finney. She was a 1983 graduate of Central High School. She graduated from Missouri Western State University in 1987 with an Associate's Degree in Banking and Finance and a Bachelor's Degree in Business Marketing. In 1988 on February 20th Lea Ann married Todd Throckmorton at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was employed by Snorkel from 2009 - 2017 as payroll and assistant to HR. Lea Ann and Todd lived in seven different states before they moved to Durant, OK in 2019 where she was employed as an office manager for Texoma Manufacturing.
Lea Ann was raised in the Catholic faith and enjoyed attending St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with her mom. Lea Ann enjoyed crafting and making items of craft for the home, including knitting and cross stitch. She was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and she enjoyed watching them on TV every Sunday. Lea Ann loved Rock & Roll music and attending live concerts. She and Todd attended several concerts including Def Leppard, Kiss, Poison, AC/DC, Chevelle and Judas Priest among several others. Lea Ann loved dogs and always watched the Westminster Dog Show each year. Her beloved Akita (Sox) was a light of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include husband Todd; brother Darrin Finney (Laurie) of St. Joseph; nieces Dain (Curt) Fulcher of Kansas City and Tiffany (Jason) Allen of Olathe, KS; brother-in-law William A. Throckmorton, Jr. of Cameron, MO.
Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wednesday, December 14th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Prayer service 10:00 AM Thursday, December 15th at the funeral home. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation or Jimmy V. Foundation for cancer research in Lea Ann's name.