Leo Francis Batliner 89, of Saint Joseph, MO, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born March 12, 1933 in Kansas City, MO, son of the late Mary and Leo Batliner. He graduated from Cardinal Glennon High School, Kansas City, MO, and Finlay Engineering College, Kansas City, MO. He married Marilyn Hatton on January 23, 1960, and she survives of the home. He was a pilot in the United States Marine Corp, also serving in the Marine Reserves. He then served in the Missouri Air National Guard as a Squadron Commander retiring as Lt. Colonel. Leo worked as a Mechanical Engineer with TWA retiring after 28 years of service. He enjoyed traveling, loved to fly, loved watching NASCAR races, and was very good at fixing anything. He also enjoyed model rocketry. Leo was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bernie Batliner, and grandson, Danny Lee Batliner. Survivors include: wife, Marilyn Batliner of the home, daughter, Liz Batliner, Agency, MO, sons: Leo Michael (Pamela) Batliner, Kansas City, MO, Paul (Wendy) Batliner, Faucett, MO., and Dan (Stephanie) Batliner, Agency, MO, 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, sisters, Mary Ann Batliner, and Rita Marie (Jim) Jones all of Pleasant Hill, MO, and sister in law, Mary Jo Batliner of Lee’s Summit, MO. The family would like to thank the nurses at Living Community; Lisa, Lorna, Stephanie, Elise, Denise, and Charity for their kind and compassionate service to our dad. The Rosary will be recited at 10:00 am, Wednesday, May 18th at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. The family will then receive friends from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM with the Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 am at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Father Lac Pham Celebrant. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery following Mass. Memorials are requested to the House of Bread, at St. Francis Xavier.
- KQ2 News:
- Download Our Apps
- Email Alerts