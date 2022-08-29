Leonard Eugene McAfee

Leonard Eugene (Gene) McAfee, 91, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away peacefully before sunrise at his daughters home on August 20,2022.
He was born January 21, 1931 in Forbes, Missouri to John and Sophia (Polaski) McAfee.
He attended Forbes and Amazonia Elementary schools and Savannah High School.
During his senior year he wanted to join the Navy with a couple of buddies.His dad had to sign for him to join as he was only 17. He served as a Torpedoman for 5 years during the Korean War from 1947-1952. During his time served he wrestled on the US Naval team and traveled the country doing so. Gene learned to work as a leatherworker on the Naval Base in Corpus Christi, Texas.
When his military service was completed he returned home to Amazonia. He worked at Swifts Packing Company until it’s closure and then drove as a Teamster for Seitz Packing Company and Boehringer Ingelheim Vet Medica until his retirement in September of 1993.
He was a member of the Teamsters Union Local #460. He was a life long member of the Dick Munkres American Legion Post #287 in Savannah MO, a member of the Amazonia Lions Club and a member of the USS Charles S. Sperry Association - the name of the ship he served on while in the Navy.
He spent many hours enjoying his cabin and fish house on the Missouri River where he commercial fished, made hoop nets, gardened and spent time with family and friends. Many people enjoyed the produce he grew and fish he caught.
He loved showing his grandkids the love of his hobbies and even took up rod and reel fishing to hone his love of fishing with them when they were growing up. He coached his daughters softball team and would spend many hours picking up and taking home the players. Toting them around in the back of his truck to practices and games, never complaining once after he’d worked a long day on the road.
He was a member of St John’s United Church of Christ in Amazonia, MO where he married his wife, Helen (Dishman) McAfee on April 11, 1953. They were married 61 years.
Helen proceeded him in death June 19, 2013. Their union produced their only child, a daughter named after him, Lynne Renee (McAfee) Gentry.
Other survivors include his son-in-law, Jerry Gentry. His beloved grandchildren, Jerad Gentry and his wife Jonnelle, Jacob Gentry and his fiancé, Lauren (Kitty) Lewis, Sophia Gentry-DeVoe and her husband, Jared DeVoe and Jameson Gentry. His 7 great grandchildren. Evalynne, Sadie, Charlotte, Louella, Vivian and Joelle Gentry that he lovingly referred to as his little sweeties and his great grandson Reed DeVoe. His face lit up when he saw them or spoke of them. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and a number of great friends that are like family to us. He was proceeded in death by his brother and best friend, Lawrence McAfee. Dad missed him dearly. Many brother and sister-in-laws and a grandson, Joshua Gentry.
In memory of dad, go have breakfast with a buddy or a piece of pie from Perkins with a friend. Go fishing. Spend some time in the great outdoors and always hug those you love often. Share a fun story or a laugh about your time with Gene who answered to Pa, Grandpa, Mac, Catfish, Skinner, Pappy, Dad, or a number of other nicknames and know you always held a special place in his heart. Dad loved people and had countless friends. He never knew a stranger. Remember this is not good bye, it is so long for now, we will see each other again someday. May God bless each of you.
The family will receive friends 9:00 - 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 27th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM also at our chapel. Private family interment with Military Honors at St. John's Cemetery in Amazonia, MO.
The family suggests Memorial Contributions be made to the Dick Munkres American Legion Post 287 in Savannah, Mo.