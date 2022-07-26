Leota Frances (Pollard) Simpson, 92, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022.
She was born to Henry “PeeWee” and Frances (Arnold) Pollard in Coffey, Missouri on September 24, 1929. She graduated from Pickett High School. She worked at The Dairyette, which her parents owned and operated. Leota married Glen Wayne Simpson on April 9, 1949. He preceded her in death on March 31, 2009 after almost 60 years of marriage.
She was a member of Grace Evangelical Church where she faithfully served Christ and she was able to visit the Holy Land with them. She was known for baking dozens of cookies and treats for the church.
Leota enjoyed embroidery, ceramics, music and dancing, cake decorating and spending time with her beloved family. She always said, “the more the merrier,” and lovingly cooked for all that came to her home. She was also a regular donor to ASPCA.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and two sisters, Beverly Sprague and Patsy Butcher.
Leota is survived by children, Rodney Welsch (Marilyn), Gregory Simpson, Thomas Simpson (Sharon) and Clint Simpson (Leatha); grandchildren Scott Welsch, Kristie Arthur, Chad Simpson, Jon Jeu, Vince Simpson, Marisa Mosely, Ben Welsch, Melanie Wages and Chris Simpson, Adam Kisler, Stephanie Thurman, Leah Holland and Lynsey Oberg; 25 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter, St. Joseph.