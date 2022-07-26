Lewis E. Hoffman, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away June 27, 2022 in his home surrounded by family.
He was born on February 7, 1932 to Mahlon and Tina Hoffman in Troy, Kansas.
Lewis married Sharon Gillenwater on October 2, 1964. She survives of the home.
He worked at Armour and Company for 31 years in maintenance. After his retirement, he worked for the Savannah School District.
Lewis was an Army veteran. He received his 50-year pin as a 32nd Degree Mason. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycles, camping, tractor pulls and attending antique steam engine shows.
Lewis was preceded in death by his parents and 6 brothers and sisters.
Additional survivors include his sons, Ted (Kathy) Hoffman and Tony (Pam) Hoffman; stepson Rick (Regina) Gillenwater; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Mosaic Hospice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.