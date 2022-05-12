Lewis Theodore Gann, 90 of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. He was born December 10th 1931, the eldest son of William T & Edna (Wheeler) Gann, in Edgerton MO, and raised in Easton MO on the family farm along with his 13 siblings, and he spent his entire life near Saint Joseph. Lewis served our country in the United States Army for two years. After the service he returned to the farm and married Linda D. Gay on October 27th 1961. Lewis was the owner and operator of Gann Backhoe Service for 35 years. He was well known and respected in the construction and building industry making many friends with the people he helped and worked alongside. Besides his excavation business, he was a very talented carpenter and farmer. Lewis was an avid gardener, in his retirement tending to 3 acres of fruits and vegetables, always growing more than he needed and was always ready to share. Lewis could grow anything but his blackberries were always the highlight of the garden for him. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting and spending time with his family. Lewis was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many and will be greatly missed by all. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Nancy, Betty Jo, John, Ivan, Dennis, and step daughter, Peggy Courtney Earhart. Survivors include: wife Linda of the home, children Scott (Debby) Gann, Shelly (Allen) McDaniel, grandchildren: Jennifer and Kelly Gann, Rebecca (Alex) Bauman, Clay (Haley) McDaniel, siblings, Bonnie Miller, Lucille Spainhower, Carol Swartz, Ilene Redmond, Catherine Mink, Bobby (Linda), Billy (Marilyn,) and Norman (Cathy) Gann, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life will be Friday, April 29th 2022 from 6-8 PM at the Rupp Funeral Home. Private family service and burial at a later date.