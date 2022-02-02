Linda B. Cunningham, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away, Thursday, January 27, 2022.
On March 13, 1942, she was born to Victor and Evelyn Carmichael in St. Joseph, Missouri.
She married John Henry Cunningham on June 2, 1962. He precedes her in death.
Linda was affiliated with St. Mary’s Catholic Church throughout her life. She loved her animals and spending time with family. Her favorites were Coca-Cola, snacks and Lifetime movies.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Dennis Carmichael; and son-in-law, Joseph Brunette.
She is survived by her children, Kem Puckett, Gina Cunningham (Cynthia), James Cunningham (Leidy), Jeff Cunningham (Sheila), Cindy Brunette; grandchildren, Tisha Miller, Michael Cunningham, Vic Cunningham; brother, Gordon Carmichael; friend, Angie Cunningham; Diversicare caregivers that became her family; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Cremation under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter, St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue.