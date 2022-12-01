Linda Carol Kerner

Linda was welcomed home by our Heavenly Father on November 23, 2022 at the age of 70 surrounded by her three children, after being diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor at the beginning of the year. She was born January 11, 1952 in Saint Joseph, MO to Marvin and Lorraine (Thompson) Fisher.
Linda attended Sherwood Elementary, Cathedral, and graduated from Central High School in 1970. Linda earned a Bachelor’s degree from Missouri Western State University in 1973 before joining the Quaker Oats Company as their first female engineer. Linda later earned an MBA from Northwest Missouri State University and was involved with the Institute of Industrial Engineers (IIE). Linda was employed by Quaker as an Industrial Engineer for her entire 27 years with the company before the plant closure led to an unexpected early retirement in 2001.
After Quaker, Linda put her operations experience to work in various endeavors and served her community through the MWSU Alumni Association Board of Directors, American Red Cross, and several other organizations in her church and community; such as serving on the board of the Cotillion for Achievement, being a Mentor Mom with the MOPS program, and participating in various mission trips. When Linda wasn’t helping others, she spent her time ‘treasure’ shopping and enjoyed sharing her finds with friends and family or those in need.
In Linda’s thirties, her hearing started to decline, but thankfully, she never allowed that to interfere with her calling on life, although it did lead to a few funny moments of misunderstanding. Linda had the natural gift of hospitality; her generous heart touched many throughout her years of serving, decorating and entertaining. She filled up her calendar, always willing to lend a hand for any special occasion. She made herself available for long talks and shared encouragement with biblical truth. Life was not easy as an independent mother of three, but she constantly remained faithful relying on the Lord’s grace and strength and not her own.
In 2011, Linda became a full time Nana with the birth of her first grandson. She would go on to watch three of her grandsons during the week and would drive to Amy’s home on the weekends to watch her other two grandchildren. She took great joy in being a Nana and her five grandchildren cherished all of the time that they were able to spend with her.
Linda loved to travel. Some of her favorite trips were to Iceland, Bermuda, Botswana, South Africa, Hawaii and several other states with her children along with an Alaskan and Caribbean Cruise with friends and other family. Her most treasured trip was to Israel with dear friends; she referred to it as her ‘once in a lifetime’ experience! Linda felt blessed to be where Jesus walked and to tour areas detailed in the Bible.
When Linda was diagnosed with the most aggressive type of brain tumor, a glioblastoma (GMB) in January of this year she didn’t let it slow her down or dampen her spirit. She continued on with her life and trusted that whatever happened to her was all in God’s plan. After she received her diagnosis and throughout her treatment, she stayed with either one of her daughters or her son and was never alone. She was able to welcome many friends often for visits and received daily cards of encouragement. Linda cherished each one of those visits, cards, prayers, flowers, meals, care packages, and well wishes by all of her caring friends and family.
Linda is survived by her three children, Jennifer (Dirk) Allsbury, Amy (Matthew) Wilson, and Adam Kerner; five grandchildren, Truman, Hudson, & Rockmond Allsbury and Gracelynn & Roman Wilson; brothers Thomas Fisher, Stephen Fisher and sisters Pamela Miner, Angela Flowers, brother-in-law, Darrell Cluck, sister-in-law, Darlene Wegenka and several nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Cynthia Cluck, brother-in-law Raymond (Pete) Miner, and former husband, Stephen Kerner.
The family will receive friends and family at Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church in St. Joseph, MO, from 4:00-6:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 1st with a Celebration of Life Ceremony starting at 6:00 P.M. immediately after the visitation. A private interment will be held the following morning at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the American Red Cross or Midland Ministries.