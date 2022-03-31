Linda Harris, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022.
On September 24, 1943 she was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Jack and Laura (Cowhick) Williams.
Linda married Robert “Bob” Powell Harris on August 17, 1962. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage.
She was a member of Maxwell Heights Presbyterian Church.
Linda will be remembered as the most loving mother. She was a devoted homemaker and worked at MWSU in housekeeping.
Linda loved her dogs, antiquing, the Sparks Flea Market, and her friends at Jesse James Antique Mall.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Larry Williams.
She is survived by her children, John Harris (Jamie), Gina Young (Scott), Kyle Harris; grandchildren, Baylei Harris, Krista Young, and Katy Young.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Private inurnment, Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.