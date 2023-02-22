Linda Jean Fry, 75, of St Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born September 30, 1947 in St. Joseph, daughter of Genave (McNeal) and Norman "John" Jr. Minor. She graduated in 1965 from Central High School and also attended Gard Business School. She married John "Steve" Fry on September 26, 1983 at Silver Dollar City. Linda worked for American Electric for over 40 years. She was a hard worker and enjoyed traveling and being outdoors. Linda was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include husband, Steve Fry of the home, sister, Bonnie Harrah of La Feria, TX, step-daughter, Tomi Mace of Venice, FL, grandchildren, Chad and Amanda Winn, 1 great-grandson, 2 nieces, Amy Moutray and Angie Simmons, and 1 nephew, Brian Higgins, all of St. Joseph.
Mrs. Fry has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled services at this time. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Linda Jean Fry
Linda Jean Fry, 75, of St Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born September 30, 1947 in St. Joseph, daughter of Genave (McNeal) and Norman "John" Jr. Minor. She graduated in 1965 from Central High School and also attended Gard Business School. She married John "Steve" Fry on September 26, 1983 at Silver Dollar City. Linda worked for American Electric for over 40 years. She was a hard worker and enjoyed traveling and being outdoors. Linda was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include husband, Steve Fry of the home, sister, Bonnie Harrah of La Feria, TX, step-daughter, Tomi Mace of Venice, FL, grandchildren, Chad and Amanda Winn, 1 great-grandson, 2 nieces, Amy Moutray and Angie Simmons, and 1 nephew, Brian Higgins, all of St. Joseph.