Linda Jeanine Wheeler 83, of Faucett, MO passed away Friday, April 7, 2023 at her home. She was born November 23, 1939 in Faucett, MO, daughter of the late Edith and Woodrow Robinson. She graduated from Faucett High School and worked in the banking industry as a loan officer at the Farmers State Bank and retiring from the Heritage Bank. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, was an excellent seamstress, and spending time with her family. She was a member of Wallace Christian Church. Linda was preceded in death by husband, Dale Francis Wheeler in 2022, her parents, and brother James Allen Robinson. Survivors include son, Ken (Kathy) Wheeler, Agency, MO, daughter, Janie (Edwin) Farris, Faucett, MO, grandchildren: Dustin Wheeler, Jesse (Barbi) Farris, and Megan Farris, great grandchildren, Jacob, Karson, Ava, and Phoenix, sister, Rosemary Barton, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public live stream; 10:00 am, Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at the Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Larry Arnold officiating. The Interment will be at the Halleck Cemetery, Taos, MO. Memorials are requested to the Halleck Cemetery Association. Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com.
