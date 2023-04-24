Linda Kay Bear "The Lady in Heels" 74, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023 in a Savannah, MO health care center. She was born May 1, 1948 in Wathena, KS, daughter of Norma and John Bear. She graduated from Wathena High School and Highland Community College. She enjoyed shopping at Thrift stores, upholstering furniture, painting, writing short stories, traveling to Branson, and she loved her cats. She was a Christian. Linda was preceded in death by father John brothers, Vick, Johnnie, and Lonnie Bear. Survivors include: mother, Norma Bear, niece, Lona Morgan, great nieces, Chelsea Vermillion, Payton Morgan, nephew, Jeremy Davis, and her dear friend, Deborah Buzzard who will greatly miss her, and who will never forget her kindness and love to all she met.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:00 pm, Tuesday, with funeral services and public live stream; 2:00 pm, Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bellemont Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Shriners Children's Hospital, or Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Linda Kay Bear
