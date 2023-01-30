Linda Kay Gerber 66, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 in Saint Joseph. She was born June 25, 1956 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of Margaret & Ronald Good. She was a homemaker, who enjoyed baking, and shopping with her friends. Linda was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Dean Good, and brothers Mike and Roger Good. She is survived by brother, David (Terry) Good of Saint Joseph, MO, and mother, Margaret Mae Good of Excelsior Springs, MO. She will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
