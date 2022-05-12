Linda Louise Liechti, 73, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Linda was born on September 9, 1948 in Highland, Kansas to Don and Mary (Simmons) Liechti.
As a child, Linda contracted Polio from a live virus vaccine. As she grew and the disease progressed, she valiantly accepted the challenges. She always made the most of her life with a courageous spirit and bright smile.
Linda began her working career early as a babysitter for extended family. She then worked at Doniphan County Sheltered Workshop as a consumer from 1984 – 2013 (29yrs). In 2013 she moved to Atchison, Kansas to live and work at N.E. Achievement Services, retiring in April 2021. Linda never missed a day of work unless she was ill. She loved her job and the people she worked with. Many were like extended family to her. She spent this last year at Wathena Rehab and Healthcare to be closer to family.
Linda was a Christian and a member of the Word of Life Church and had a great love for her Lord and Savior. Her beautiful spirit was a testament of that love.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors: Siblings, Kim Campbell (Ted),
Tom Liechti (Lois), both of St. Joseph, Missouri.
Mary Ann Woodruff (Bob), Wathena, Kansas.
3 nieces and 5 nephews, and 18 great nieces and nephews.
Aunt Jerry Davis (Ron), San Antonio, Texas.
Uncle Bill Simmons (Wanda), Hiawatha, Kansas
Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 4, 2022
At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas. Friends may call after 12 noon Tuesday.
Visitation: 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, 1 hour prior to service.
Burial: Highland Cemetery, Highland, Kansas.
Memorials: Doniphan County Sheltered Workshop or Donor’s Choice.