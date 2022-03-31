 Skip to main content
Linda Mae (Kostman) Donahue, 64

Linda Mae (Kostman) Donahue

Linda Mae (Kostman) Donahue, 64, of Troy, Kansas passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Linda was born on July 3, 1957 in Troy, Kansas to Alvin O. and Esther (Losson) Kostman.

She worked as an LPN and was an amazing seamstress, working from her own home.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and step father Leo “Pete” Weis.

Survivors: her children, Bernard “B.J.” Smith (Cindi), Troy, Kansas

                                   Christina Durfey (Travis), Weatherford, Texas

                                   Bailey Pickering, Winston, Missouri

Grandchildren, Makayla and Olivia Smith, Rodger and Josef Groves, River and Hadley Durfey, Jaylee Fletcher and Charlee Pickering.

Siblings, Steve (Pam) Kostman, Carl (Vicky) Kostman, Rick (Sandra) Kostman,

Cherry (Garry) Schacht, Marian (Eddie) Smith and Gail (Hobert) Clary all of Troy, Kansas.

Janet Kostman, St. Joseph, Missouri.

Numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service: 4:00 P.M. Saturday, March 26, 2022

At the First Christian Church, Troy, Kansas.

Visitation: 5-7 Friday evening at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas. Friends may call after 9 A.M. Friday at the funeral home.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.

Memorials: Troy Christian Church

