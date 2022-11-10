Linda Sue Walker, age 80, was born September 29, 1942, in Maysville, Missouri, the daughter of Claude and Viola (Newman) Owen and passed away November 6, 2022.
Linda was a lifelong resident of Dekalb County and attended Maysville School graduating in 1960. On October 18, 1963, Linda married the love of her life, Lloyd Walker, at the Baptist church in Maysville, Missouri.
Linda worked the majority of her life as a secretary and bookkeeper for her and Lloyd’s service station and later for his dirt work business. She was the secretary for MFA Insurance Company, and later, when it became Shelter Insurance Company. Many people remember her working for over 28 years for Eddie Pickett Auction Services.
Linda was a textile artist when it came to crocheting, embroidery, quilting, and anything that had a needle and thread or yarn and hook. She delighted in making everyone in her family a handsewn Christmas present every year. She enjoyed traveling with her friends all around the country to tour different quilt stores and shops. She was an excellent baker and is known for her famous “Scotcheroos”.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Kent Owen.
She is survived by her beloved husband of over 59 years, Lloyd, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville, Missouri with burial following at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.