Lisa Ann Langner, 55, of Shelbina, MO passed away Saturday, September 03, 2022, at the Salt River Nursing Home. She was born on November 16, 1967 in St. Joseph, Missouri, the daughter of Robert (Bob) and Carolyn P. (Wiedmaier) Langner. Lisa is survived by her son, Jeffrey Michael Young (Hillary) and her two grandchildren, Diamond and Onyx Young. Also she is survived by her two brothers, Brett Langner (Courtney) of Kansas City, Missouri and Bob Langner of St. Joseph, Missouri, and her mother and father of St. Joseph, MO, Bob and Carolyn Langner. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She graduated from Benton High School in St. Joseph, Missouri in 1986, and attended Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville, MO with a degree in animal science in 1992. Her animals meant the world to her. She loved spending time out on the farm where she could enjoy raising dogs and horses, horses being her favorite. She enjoyed collecting Breyer horses. Going on family vacations was one of her favorite things to do. Lisa worked at Orschelns and Salt River Nursing Home in Shelbina, MO. She enjoyed both jobs and made forever friends from each of them. She will be forever missed and always in our hearts.
Graveside services 4 pm Friday, October 14, 2022, St. Mary's Cemetery, Hurlingen, MO.