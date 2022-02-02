Logan Smith, 51, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at his home in Troy, Kansas.
Logan was born on June 21, 1970 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Norman Lloyd Sr. & Linda (Paden) Smith.
He worked for REA Doniphan Electric for over 19 years, was a skilled craftsman and carpenter, then working for TSL as a truckdriver.
Logan married Traci Vanwey on May 25, 1991 in Troy, Kansas. She preceded him in death on December 16, 2021. He was also preceded in death by his parents, sister, Larhonda & nephew, Kyle Smith.
Survivors: children, Leslie (Kyle) Alfrey, Belton, Missouri.
Lacey Smith, Bendena, Kansas.
Kodey (Alyssa) Smith, Cosby, Missouri.
Kelsey Smith, Highland, Kansas.
Grandchildren, Dylan, Lexie & Levi Alfrey, Bentley, Raylinn & Seyller Smith, Kayson, Grayson & Mayson Smith, & Bosten Horner.
Siblings, Laura (Allen) Winkel, Lola Smith, Lloyd (Kim) Smith & Buck (Sheri) Smith.
Numerous nieces & nephews.
Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Friday, January 21, 2022.
At the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.
Visitation: 6-8 Thursday evening at the funeral home. Friends may call after 3 P.M. Thursday.
Burial: Courter Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.
Memorials: Doniphan County Sheriff's Department or the Courter Cemetery.