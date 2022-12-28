Lois "Mitzi" L. Chase

Lois L. “Mitzi” Chase, age 90, of Gravois Mills, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at her home. She was born April 25, 1932, in Rockport, Missouri, a daughter of the late George and Clara Knapp.
The Knapp family moved to Lincoln, Nebraska in 1940, but moved back to Missouri a couple years later after her mother passed away.
Mitzi graduated from Forest City High School, the class of 1950. She worked as an administrative assistant for many years.
She sang in a championship Sweet Adeline Chorus for twenty-five years in St. Joseph and Kansas City.
On December 17, 1981, she was united in marriage to her surviving husband, David L. Chase.
Mitzi was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Laurie where she served on the communion outreach for hospitals, nursing homes and homebound parishioners. She was also a charter member of the Lake Bloomers Garden Club where she served as their first president.
Mitzi was a loving and caring wife, mom, grandmother and friend and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her husband, David of 41 years, she is survived by her children, Bill “Skip” Foster and wife Deb of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, Greg Foster and wife Jaime of St. Joseph, Missouri, Christine Chase of Maryville, Missouri, Brad Chase and wife Lori of Dallas, Texas and Laurel Chase of Laurie, Missouri; grandchildren, Broc Foster and wife Kim of Rota, Spain, Cal Foster and wife Kelsey of Danville, California, Nicholas Foster and wife Lindsay of Smithville, Missouri and Breanna Foster and fiancé Karl Sicoli of Kansas City, Missouri and ten great-grandchildren, Lily Vivi, Teddy, Joey, Indie, Crew, Hunter, Hayden, Hayes and Emabelle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bob Knapp and sister, Evelyn Huffer.
A Mass of Christian Burial has been re-scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 2, 2023 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Laurie. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m., with a rosary recited at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will be held at a later date in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Homes Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.