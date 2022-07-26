Lois "Onilee" Keller, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at her home. She was born August 13, 1938 in St. Joseph, daughter of Maxine and Joseph Bryan. She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1956. Onilee worked as a Switchboard Operator for Southwestern Bell, and later Anchor Serum, and Quaker Oats as a Secretary. She loved to paint, traveling, going to craft shows, and loving on her grandchildren. She also enjoyed working on her flowers in her back yard. Onilee was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Joseph Bryan. Survivors include children: Randi (Pat) Dryer of Phoenix, AZ, Thomas (Kara) Eaton of Lee’s Summit, MO, David (Linda) Eaton of Liberty, MO, and Angela (Clif) Rowlette of St. Joseph, 15 grandchildren, Dani, Kelli, Erica, Alexis, Malleigh, Andrea, Nicole, Kyle, Joshua, Jeremy, Susi, Samantha, Maverick, Liberty, and Garyson, and 15 great-grandchildren.
Ms. Keller has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home.