Lonnie Franklin Fetters Jr., 82

Lonnie Franklin Fetters Jr. born March 21, 1939, passed away on May 7, 2022.
He leaves behind a wife, Lois of 64 years, 4 children, Debbie, Karen, Gary and Rod. Lonnie also has 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Lonnie made a career of driving a ready mix truck in St. Joseph. Most of his time behind the wheel was with Feeney’s Ready mix and Builders Choice concrete. If you have a concrete driveway, there is a good possibility that Lonnie delivered it.
Lonnie was an avid collector of John Wayne memorabilia and diecast metal trucks.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.