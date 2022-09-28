Lora Ellen (Corbet) Crowley, 92, passed away September 14, 2022 after a brief illness.
Lora Ellen was born November 2, 1929 to Clarence Corbet and Geraldine (Uhl) Corbet in St Joseph, MO.
Lora was a graduate of Lafayette H.S. (Lampion/Valedictorian, class of 47) and earned an Associate Degree from St. Joseph Jr. College.
Lora married Samuel E. Crowley October 15, 1955 at Zion Church. She was an active partner with him supporting farm, family and business activities. He preceded her in death August 19, 1991.
In her career Lora worked in the offices of Goetze-Niemer, Standard Oil, Zion Church, Midland Empire Regional Ministry (MERM), Sprague Construction, Grey Automotive and Zion Church. In the late 70’s she was awarded Secretary of the Year by Manpower. During the 80’s Farm Crisis she took the H&R Block tax course and stayed with franchise preparing taxes for clients to last March, 39 years.
Lora was a dedicated lifelong member of Zion United Church of Christ serving on the church council for many years. She was one of the “Quilting Ladies” making over 1200 prayer quilts for ill people over the last 20 years. She knew all things “Zion” and was usually the last one out the door on Sunday.
She was interested in family, friends and particularly what the “kids” were doing. She was a very active grandmother moving in with Tom and Matt in 1996 and only just now leaving.
Saturday, she told us “it was a good ride”. We all benefitted from knowing her.
Lora is survived by her children, Samuel C. Crowley Ph.D. (Beverly), and Sarah Swindler and Grandchildren Samuel T. “Tom” Crowley, Ph.D.(Kaitlin), Matthew J. Crowley, Pharm D., Molly Swindler, Casey Swindler (Taylor), Daniel Swindler (Kaitlyn), Gabe Swindler and Hannah Swindler. Lora is also survived by her sister-in-law Sandra L. Crowley and by her nieces Michelle Fitzpatrick, Martha L. Crowley, Ph.D. and her nephews Gerald T. Johnson and Stephen S. Crowley. Lora’s great grandchildren are Emmaline and Myla Swindler and Mason and Scarlett Swindler.
Lora was preceded in death by her husband Samuel E. Crowley, brothers Clarence Corbet Jr. and Hugh Loren Corbet.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Zion United Church of Christ, 9th and Faraon, St. Joseph, Missouri. Interment at Savannah Cemetery with a dinner at Zion following. Family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Zion United Church of Christ www.zionuccsaintjoseph.com