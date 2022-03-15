Lorene Danielson, 95, passed away March 10, 2022 at her daughter's home in St. Joseph, surrounded by family.
She was born March 29, 1926 in rural Unionville, Mo to Glenn and Lola King Crist. She married Elton Webb in 1946. Three daughters were born to this union, Alexis (Lexie) Lewis, Melody Cackin, and Tiffani Danielson who survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Elton, and a sister, Louise Hecker and her second husband Chester Danielson.
She married Chester Danielson in 1977 and moved to Fairfield, IA. She gained 4 bonus children with this marriage, Ron Danielson (Marsha), Janet Coogan, Barbie (Matt) Hays, and Steve (Lori) Danielson.
She saw the U.S from Missouri to Montana when she and Elton owned and operated a custom wheat harvesting operation. She was the cook for as many as 20 people 3 times daily during the wheat harvest. She and Chet loved to cruise and traveled from Alaska to Hawaii and many countries from South America to Europe and the Caribbean .
She was an exceptional seamstress and made everything from Barbie clothes to wedding gowns. She was very artistic and loved china painting. She loved to cook and entertain. She was active in several clubs and church groups. But, it was her pie baking skills that resulted in her being among the first called to provide for church or club needs.
She is survived by the seven children, 14 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
Burial will be in the Unionville Cemetery Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to Mosaic Hospice or Care Just For You, St. Joseph or The United Methodist churches of Unionville, MO. or Fairfield, IA.