Loretta Faye O’Neal, 84

  • Updated
Loretta Faye O’Neal

Loretta Faye O’Neal, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022.

She was born in St. Joseph to Roy and Wardie (Beaven) Shroyer.

Loretta was a member of the Hillcrest Bible Church for over 40 years.

She enjoyed singing, baking and taking care of her grandchildren.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Steven, Darrin, Ronnie, Kevin and Lance King; sister Beverly and brother Roy.

She is survived by her son, Bill King (Dee); four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one great great grandson; three sisters and one brother.

Graveside Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts to Hillcrest Bible Church.

