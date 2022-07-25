Loretta Faye O’Neal, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022.
She was born in St. Joseph to Roy and Wardie (Beaven) Shroyer.
Loretta was a member of the Hillcrest Bible Church for over 40 years.
She enjoyed singing, baking and taking care of her grandchildren.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Steven, Darrin, Ronnie, Kevin and Lance King; sister Beverly and brother Roy.
She is survived by her son, Bill King (Dee); four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one great great grandson; three sisters and one brother.
Graveside Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts to Hillcrest Bible Church.