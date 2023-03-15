Loretta Mae Augustine 87, of St Joseph, MO, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Mosaic Life Care surrounded by her family. She was born July 19, 1935 in Atchison, KS, daughter of the late Martha and Kenneth Plummer. She attended Central High School. She married Albert Augustine on December 31, 1954. Loretta spent many years as a Mother and taking care of the home. She later worked as Secretary for several area businesses and was a long time Avon Representative. Loretta loved reading and writing, especially romance novels. She enjoyed music, specifically Bluegrass and sewing. She was a wonderful cook. Loretta was a member of the Three Angels 7th Day Adventist Church. She enjoyed her time as a member of the Sunshine Gospel Singers and the Midwestern County Music Association, having served as Past President. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Albert Augustine in 2001, infant sister, Bernice Plummer, sister, Glenna Goodman and brother, Kenneth "Sonny" Plummer. Survivors include children, Patricia Augustine of Trenton, MO, Naomi Augustine (James Martin) of St. Joseph, Anthony (Lisa) Augustine of Kearney, MO, sisters, Myrtle Campbell of St. Joseph and Lillian (Ralph) Wilson of Branson, MO, brother, John (Debbie) Plummer of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Curtis Tyler, Sabrina Harbord, Tanya Augustine, Melissa Holaday and Olivia Augustine, her dear friend, Betty White, 8 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 2:00 pm, Monday, March 20, 2023 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Stephen Dennis officiating. Interment will follow at Ashland Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Heart Association or Alzheimer's Association. The family would like to express their gratitude to Mosaic Life Care's caregivers for the special care they provided to Loretta and her family. Online condolences, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com.
- KQ2 Weather:
- Interactive Radar
- Roads Conditions
- Local Closings
- KQ2 News:
- Download Our Apps
- Email Alerts