Loron V. "Red" McCrea 93, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in St. Joseph, MO. He was born January 3, 1929 in Liberty, MO, son of the late Esther and Leroy McCrea. He retired from the Railroad industry after 40 years of service working for Sante Fe Railroad, Union Pacific in Atchison, and Burlington Northern at the St. Joseph Terminal, where he was known as "Mac". He enjoyed traveling and camping all over the US, and spent over 20 winters in Texas. Red was a handyman and a jack of all trades. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, June McCrea, granddaughter, Erin Knight, and brothers, Robert and Harold McCrea. Survivors include: daughters, Linda (Daniel) Meyer, Kansas City, MO, Penny (Sherrill) Russell, Elwood, KS, Terry (Jesse) Campbell, and Holly (Gary) Meade of both Savannah, MO, son, Perry McCrea, St. Joseph, MO., grandchildren; Amber & Chuck Rhein, Bo & Erin Zebelean, Dave & Jamie Campbell, Adam Meyer, Monica & Chris Gieker, Danille & Shane Begley, Zach & Tasha Meade, Levi & Jessecca Meade, Jay & Roxanna Russell, and Beth Ann & Dusty Thornton, 25 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 11:00 am at the King Hill Cemetery. Pastor Chuck Rhein officiating.