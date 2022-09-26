Louanne M. Robreau, 85, Overland Park, KS, formerly of St. Joseph; passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022.
Louanne was born on September 5, 1937 in Michigan, to the late Louis and Marguerite (Barrington) Robreau. She was a 1955 graduate of Lafayette High School and received her master's degree in education.
Miss Robreau was a teacher and counselor in the communities of Maysville, Missouri; Glenwood, Iowa; Malvern, Iowa, as well as Clinton Community College in Clinton, Iowa.
In addition to her parents, Louanne was preceded in death by her brother, Pierre Barrington Robreau and niece, Kathy Heckert.
Louanne is survived by her sister, Cheryl Scanlan; five nieces and nephews, Paul Robreau, Mark Robreau, Jennifer Kuehner, David Scanlan and Brad Scanlan; great-niece and great-nephew, Rebecca and Chad Heckert.
Miss Robreau will be cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where the family will receive friends 4:00 to 6:00 PM Saturday, October 1.
The family has requested memorial donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter.