Louis Lamar Waldron 79, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at his home. He was born April 20, 1943 in Ruston, Louisiana, son of the late Evelyn & Robert Waldron. He married Donna Munson Waldron on November 26, 1965, she passed away in 2004. He graduated from Simsboro High School, and graduated from Mortuary Science School, and he worked in the funeral business in Louisiana for several years. Louis retired as a Federal Meat Inspector after 40 years of service from the USDA. He enjoyed golfing, collecting coins, and running antiques booths with his wife Donna. Louis was preceded in death by his wife Donna, and his parents. Survivors include: son, Robert Waldon, St. Charles, MO, daughter, Christy Waldron (Terry Kroening), St. Joseph, MO, brother, Larry (Marilyn) Waldron, Louisiana, three grandchildren: Devine Kroening, Cassie Waldron, and Gavin Waldron, and aunt, Maxine Carpenter of Louisianna. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
