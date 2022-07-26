Loyal Wayne Kent, 90 years old, of St. Joseph passed away on July 19, 2022.
He was born on May 18, 1932 in Guilford, Missouri. He spent his childhood in Rea, Missouri. He graduated from Rosendale High School in 1949 where he was Student Body President and played football and basketball. He joined the Navy after graduation and served on the aircraft carrier, USS Saipan. Later, he was a member of the Naval Reserve.
He worked at Southwestern Bell in many capacities over the years. He retired as a telephone installer.
Loyal loved spending time with friends like the "Old Chums" and having coffee with friends several times a week. He enjoyed telling stories about playing football and serving in the Navy. He was a great dancer and went "honky tonkin" every Saturday night where he made many good friends. He was truly "loyal" to his family. To him, there was nothing better than spending time with his four brothers and sisters. He was friendly and boisterous and loved a good argument! After suffering a stroke in 2016, he was lovingly and patiently cared for by his son, Jeff.
He was a member of the American Legion, Eagles Lodge, Moose Lodge and Telephone Pioneers.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother; his brothers, John, Wally, and Virgil Kent; also his sister, Frances Wilson and step sister, Patty Adkins. His wife, Betty passed away in 2015.
His survivors include: his brother Loyd Kent of Milpitas, California, his children: Anna Lee, Jeff and Darrin Kent, all of St. Joseph, his stepdaughters: Cathy Cooper and Barbara (Bob) Yarbrough, his grandchildren: Scott Yarbrough, Cameron Cooper (Megan) and Ryan Yarbrough (Rebbie), two great grandchildren: Rhys Yarbrough and McKinleigh Cooper: also by numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to Easterseals.
Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Friday, July 22, 2022 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Memorial service at 11:00 AM.
Private interment at Savannah Cemetery.