Lucile Chesnut, 95, of Maryville, MO passed away on May 1, 2022, at the Maryville Living Center Maryville, MO.
Lucile Beason Chesnut was born June 21,1926 to Ralph and Lois (Houston) Shields of Clearmont, MO Lucile married Richard Beason on November 19, 1946. Richard passed away in 1992.
Richard and Lucile raised four children. Steve (Lynn) Beason, Maryville, Carolyn (Mike) Farrens, Maryville, David Beason, Hopkins, Missouri, Barb (Aaron Miers) Hoepker, New Market, Iowa.
Lucile had 16 grandchildren and 24 great Grandchildren.
Lucile married Howard Chesnut in 1994. He passed away in 1997.
Lucile was a member of Jehovah's Witnesses becoming baptized at the age of 85.
Lucile was very proud to have driven for OATS transportation services for 28 years, retiring at age 83. She traveled many miles taking people on many special trips as well as doctor's appointments and shopping.
She also worked as a volunteer in training the first rescue unit in Nodaway County and teaching 536 people in CPR in one year.
She loved working on the farm, raising a big garden and canning. Watching her kids and grandkids in horse shows and rodeos was one of her favorite pastimes.
Lucile was preceded in death by parents, husbands and grandson Luke Hoepker, Granddaughters Tasha Beason Berls and Tiffiani Beason Clements, Sisters Rosalee Cozad, Donna Whitehill, Joyce Harbin, infant Alice, brothers Kenneth Shields and infant Gary.
In lieu of flowers the family encourages memorials be directed to OATS, 1306S. 58th Street St. .Joseph MO, 64507 toward the purchase of a new bus for Nodaway County.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville on May 6, 2022.
Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.