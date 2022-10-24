Lucille Nadine Knapp, 96, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 at a local health care facility. She was born September 2, 1926 in St. Joseph, daughter of Georgia and Alex Ratliff Sr.. Lucille worked at Einbenders and later Mead Products. She enjoyed traveling, watching basketball, especially Missouri Western, dancing at the senior center and going to the casino. Lucille was preceded in death by husband, Roy R. Knapp Jr., her parents, daughter, Nancy Kagay, granddaughter, Alicia Kopczynski, brothers, Donald and Robert Ratliff, step-brother, Ronnie Presnell, sisters, Vera Simmons, Shirley Swyhart, Donna George and Mary Hautzenrader. Survivors include, her longtime Companion, Don Jordan, children, Gary (Pam) Knapp of Kansas City, MO, Glenda "Punkin" Sander of Leavenworth, KS, Connie (Joe) Kopczynski of Albuquerque, NM, brother, Alex (Sandra) Ratliff, Jr. of St. Joseph, sister, Loretta (Bob) McCray of St. Joseph, 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Friday, October 21, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Lynn Wilson officiating, The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude to Three Rivers Hospice and staff for the care they provided. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.