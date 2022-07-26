Madean Graves, 89

Madean Graves was born to Thomas and Bertha (Kittie) Cole on June 10, 1933 in Oklahoma City, OK. She was the oldest of five children followed by Richard (Pete) Cole, Willene Cole Dobson, Della Cole Freehling, and Renna Cole Jones. She grew up in small communities around the Oklahoma City area.
In 1950 she married Melvin Pierce and they had a daughter, Jerry, and were divorced. In 1952 she married Vernon Graves. They lived in Oklahoma City and added two sons to the family, Leonard (Len) and David.
In 1957 the family moved to Denver, Colorado where they helped start a mission for the Pentecostal Church. Vernon also worked at Safeway and the family added one more son, Ricky. After the mission closed, the family moved to Glenwood Springs, Colorado where they continued to minister in the local Assembly of God until Vernon’s death in 1999. At that time, Madean moved to Crescent City, CA to be close to her sons Ricky and David and enjoy their families. She later moved to Vacaville, CA to enjoy Leonard’s family.
In 2006 she moved closer to her daughter Jerry and her family in St Joseph, MO and decided to make it her permanent home. She loved nature and the mountains of Colorado and the Red Woods, mountains and ocean of California. Thus, it was a bit of a surprise that she also loved Northwest Missouri with its somewhat less majestic bluffs.
She liked living independently and loved home. She never quit cooking delicious meals and decorating the homes she lived in; they were all beautiful as she changed her color schemes through the years from reds and whites to purples and finally turquoise. Her person was equally well kept and in her later years she added hats to her fashion ensembles.
In 2021 she lost her beloved “baby” son Ricky to Covid. This was a devastating blow and it was not long before she joined him and Vernon on July 6, 2022. She is survived by her other three children, 18 grandchildren, 39 great- grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. We know that she rests in peace and are sure she is advising God on how to decorate the mansions of those who will meet her again in their time.
A private graveside service and interment will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery, in St. Joseph, Mo.
No public visitation will be held.