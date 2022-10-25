Mae Bermond

Luella Mae (Bunse) Bermond, 90, of Easton, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 13, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on June 9, 1932, in Cosby, Missouri to Henry H. and Clara C. (Schneider) Bunse.
Mae married Robert Bermond on December 28, 1951, in Cosby, Missouri, and together they raised four children on the 156-year-old family farm.
Mae was a Life Service Member and active CWF member of Wyatt Park Christian Church. She also served meals at The Open-Door Food Kitchen for over 30 years.
Mae loved crafting and shared those talents with friends, family, and her church. She met many of her friends through her Needles, Needlers, and Ladybug Clubs.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Bob.
Survivors include children, John (Mary) Bermond, Kansas City, Missouri, Gregg (Cheryl) Bermond, Overland Park, Kansas, Sandy (Dave) Butler, Chanhassen, Minnesota, and Diane (Dan) Flugrad, Buckner, Missouri; grandchildren, Erin (Tim), Elizabeth, Alex, Erica (Sonny), Madeline, Kristina, Ava; great grandson, Everett; and sister-in-law, Laveta Bunse.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M., Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Wyatt Park Christian Church or The Open-Door Food Kitchen.