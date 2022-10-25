Malone “Mo” Hendrix, 24, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022.
On December 15, 1997 he was born to Christopher and Michelle (Loyd) Hendrix in St. Joseph, Missouri.
If you knew Mo, then you know he never kept still. He loved spending time with his kids, friends and family. He enjoyed seafood, music, and John Wayne movies. He had a passion for guns, knives, hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Lucy Hatfield; paternal grandfather, Frank Hendrix; and the mother of his daughter, Lacie Hearn.
Survivors include his children, Silas E. Jamal Mollus and Demi Ann Helen Hendrix; his parents; step-mother, Kerri Hendrix; siblings, Melissa Ann Hendrix, Michael Moore, Matthew Lakin, Kelcey Alexandria Filley, Jordan McBee; paternal grandmother, Judy Hendrix; maternal grandfather, Mike Loyd; the mother of his son, Breanna K. Mollus; caregivers, Audrey Shandley, Jason Atkinson and Katelynn Myers; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream, 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to The University of Kansas Cancer Center at www.kucancercenter.org (BMT Clinic). Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com