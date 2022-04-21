Manina Lea Meers, 65

Manina Lea Meers passed away April 18, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born November 11, 1956 in St. Joseph, the daughter of Robert and Thelma (Henderson) Meers. Nina worked at Sherwood, Quaker Oats & Tyson Foods over the years, where she had met many great friends along the way. Nina graduated from Elwood High School and was baptized with her brother and sisters at Elwood United Community Church. Nina was not only the best mother, but the most amazing grandma to her pride and joy, Ezra Pearl. Nina was a great friend, sister and aunt. She had a great sense of humor and was always there to lend a listening ear. Nina embodied strength, courage and wisdom while touching many lives along the way.
She is preceded in death by: her parents; sister Kathleen and Linda; and brother in-law Jr. Killingsworth. She is Survived by: daughter, Taylor Meers; granddaughter Ezra Pearl Bradley; one brother, Mickey Meers (Karla); two sisters, Roberta Killingsworth and Tina Kimberlin; along with many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Funeral Service: 3:00 P.M. Friday, April 22, 2022
At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.
Visitation: 2:00 P.M. Friday, 1 hour prior to service.
Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.
Memorials: Nina Meers Memorial Fund.