Marcia A. Janssen, 84, of St. Joseph passed away, February 8, 2023. Marcia was born February 28, 1938 in Garner, Iowa to Gayle and Virginia (Petersen) Tice.
She retired from Larson Manufacturing in Lake Mills Iowa. After moving to St. Joseph she worked part-time in the bakery for Cub Foods; then later HyVee.
Marcia was preceded in death by her husband Ervin on November 14, 2005; her parents and a brother and sister.
Survivors include two daughters Christy Auxier (Jeff), Tammy Elson (Larry); two grandchildren Lisa Grable (Andy), Colton Auxier (L.B.); brother Richard Tice (Joan); other relatives and friends.
She was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church. She enjoyed word search books, reading, and knitting.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home.
Visitation will be Friday, February 10, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.