Marcia Ann (Logan) Rostock, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 from cancer.
She was born October 19, 1946 in St. Joseph to Martin and Dorothy (Wolfing) Logan. She graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School, then earned her LPN license from Hillyard Technical Center and began a 50-plus year career in nursing.
Marcia worked at Sisters Hospital, Methodist Medical Center, and the State Hospital in St. Joseph. She later returned to Methodist to work in the ER. She also worked at Heartland Hospital in the Pavilion, Mosaic Life Care in bed control, and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Infirmary. She also served as president of the FOP Women’s Auxiliary and was a member of the LPN Association.
She married Jacob “Jake” Rostock on July 9, 1973. He preceded her in death on October 18, 2015. Marcia took early retirement so she and Jake could travel, with Alaska being a frequent destination. She traveled often with a goal to visit all 50 states, which she achieved.
Marcia enjoyed bowling and softball in her younger years, and later in life had fun with bingo and Bunco Night with her girls.
She was loved by everyone and was blessed to have many lifetime friends. Her home was always open to anyone in need.
Marcia was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Jake; her parents; brother-in-law, Stan Mejia; and niece, Amy Mejia.
She is survived by her children, Kristen Hovey (Jody), Linda Rostock (Mike Myers), and Dean Rostock; seven grandchildren, Logan, Lane and Jada Hovey, Dustin Hawkins, Denver Martin, Amber Peterson, and Autumn Ambrozi; seven great-grandchildren, Mareyah, Amya, Vivienne, Augustine, Jayson, Damani, and Journey; siblings, Marty Logan (Patti), John Logan (Mary), Barb Mejia, and Greg Logan (Connie); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Service 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 7:00 to 9:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Thursday, St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Bishop LeBlond High School. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.