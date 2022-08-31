Marcia Marie Christopher 41, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 in St. Joseph. She was born December 2, 1980 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of Ramona & Jack Christopher. She graduated from Benton High School, started working for McDonalds where she was an Assistant Manager for over 25 years. She enjoyed her work, and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Rainbow Girls Lodge, and the King Hill Baptist Church. She is survived by mother, Ramona (Paul) Zahnd, father, Jack (Tina) Christopher, son, Nathan (Czaresse) Christopher, two brothers, Timothy and Tony Christopher, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins, all of St. Joseph, MO. The family will receive friends from 1- 2:00 pm on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services and public livestream following Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer Association.
