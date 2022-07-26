Margaret J. Swafford, 95, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the Mercy Hospice Center in Johnston, Iowa. Born March 7, 1927, Margaret graduated from St. Patrick's School and the Convent of the Sacred Heart. She married Robert J. Swafford in 1947 and she lived her entire life in St. Joseph before seeking special medical care in Iowa a year ago.
Margaret enjoyed cooking, sewing, shopping, and volunteering at St. Francis Xavier Church and the House of Bread. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Margaret is preceded in death by her husband Robert, brother Charles Mullens, an infant son, Robert Jr., and a great granddaughter, Eden.
Survivors: son Roger Swafford (Mary), Johnston, Iowa, daughters Marian Morin (John), Dee Conroy (Steve), both of St. Joseph and Diane Osborne, Corpus Christi, Texas. Grandchildren: Terry Swafford (Vanessa), Detroit, Michigan, Erin Swafford, Kansas City, Kristin Walker (Charles) Arvada, Colorado, Kevin Morin (Kelsey), Kansas City, Kurt Morin (Jordan), Agency, Missouri and Kelly Skretta (David), Lenexa, Kansas, Michael Jackson, St. Joseph, Rick Osborne of Corpus Christi, Texas, fifteen great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Thursday at St. Francis Xavier Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary 6:00 PM with visitation following until 8:00 PM Wednesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
The family suggests gifts to The House of Bread, St. Francis Xavier Church, or Bishop LeBlond High School.