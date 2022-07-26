Margaret Marie Clauson, 75

Margaret was born August 3, 1946 in Milliken, CO. to Marshall Dowd and Wanda (Butler) Dowd.
She worked for Galileo/Sara Lee Foods for 30 plus years. In her spare time she loved to travel and do crafts.
She was preceded in death by both parents, brother Thomas Dowd and son Brian Stull.
Those left to cherish her memory include: daughter Brenda Stull-Marquez; grandsons Tyler and Andrew Marquez; sisters Ella Marzack, Sue Rerick, ; brothers Charles (Vicki), Michael, James and Matthew (Nicole) Dowd, all of Washington; 8 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and long time friend Valerie Mackley.
Thank you for being a loving and caring mother, grandma, great grandma, sister, aunt and friend.
There is no visitation or services scheduled.