Margaret Sheehan, 93, of Eden North Carolina passed on October 4, 2022. Visitation for Margaret will be held at Heaton- Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, Sunday October 9, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at Mt Olivet Cemetery, on Monday October 10, 2022 at 10:00am. A celebration of life service will be held at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Reidsville, North Carolina on Sunday October 16, 2022 at 2:00pm.
Margaret was born September 16, 1929 in St Joseph Missouri to the late Marvin and Dorothy Boling. In addition to her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Sheehan, her son, Gary Sheehan, 2 sisters, Dorothy (Polly) Helton and Betty Powers, 1 brother Jerry Boling.
Margaret loved God, her family, friends and church family. Margaret was the care giver for her church sending cards and prayers to those that were sick, feeling down or had lost a loved one. Margaret was a member of New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Margaret was a homemaker, caring for her children when they lost their father at a young age. Margaret has cared for her grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous other children in her life.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Mary Trant (Rick), her son Pete (Denise) sister Christine Chesser and her
Daughter-in-law Devonna (Gary). Also 8 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, nephews and nieces, who lovingly call her Aunt Dutchie.
We would like to thank the staff at the Brian Center in Eden North Carolina for all their kindness in her short stay there. We would also like to thank the staff at North Pointe and Hospice of Rockingham County for their compassionate staff.