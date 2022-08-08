Margie Chappell, 70, passed away unexpectedly on August 2, 2022.
Born December 13, 1951 in Sikeston, MO, she is preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Francis Fowler.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Bill; children Jason (Colleen) Chappell of St Louis, Jennifer Chappell-Coyan of Papillion, NE; granddaughters Avrey Coyan, Lindsay Chappell, and Emjay Coyan; stepmother Gene Mays; siblings Mary Fowler, Vallie Griffin; nephew Brian Campbell; daughter Flannery (Jared) Bartels; grandsons, August and Jude Bartels.
In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made to Planned Parenthood.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron,MO.