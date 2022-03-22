Mari Battreall 70, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022 in Saint Joseph. She was born January 25, 1952 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Clara and Jackson Battreall. She graduated from Wathena High School. She was a collector and fan of Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, and Patrick Mahomes. She loved all children, nieces and nephews, and they all called her Aunt B. Mari was preceded in death by her parents, brother, William Franklin Battreall, sister, Juanita Rose Johnson, and brother in law, Charles Burton. Survivors include: sisters, Nancy Battreall and Jacqueline Burton of Saint Joseph, MO. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date. She will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
