Maria Bravo Martinez 95, of St. Joseph, MO passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, at her home. She was born May 29, 1927 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Refugio "Mary" and Joaquin Bravo. She graduated from Central High School, and married Efren Martinez on July 3, 1948, at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She was a homemaker, who enjoyed working the election polls, cooking, and being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, the Daughter's of Isabella, and the St. Patricks Altar Society.
Maria was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, John Bravo and Jose Bravo, sisters, Dolores Martinez and Dorothy Aquilar, son, Robert Matthew Martinez, and grandson, Christopher Michael Sprake.
Survivors include husband, Efren Barraza Martinez of the home, Sons, Phillip (Carol) Martinez, Manuel (Mae) Martinez , Luis (Janie) Martinez , Christopher (Shelley) Martinez of St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Elveta Sprake of St. Joseph, MO, 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 10:00 am at the St. Patricks Catholic Church, Father Richard Rocha and Father Jonathon Davis Con-Celebrants. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 pm, Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm following the Rosary. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery following the Mass of Christian Burial. Memorials are requested to the St. Patricks Catholic Church . Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Maria Bravo Martinez
Maria Bravo Martinez 95, of St. Joseph, MO passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, at her home. She was born May 29, 1927 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Refugio "Mary" and Joaquin Bravo. She graduated from Central High School, and married Efren Martinez on July 3, 1948, at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She was a homemaker, who enjoyed working the election polls, cooking, and being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, the Daughter's of Isabella, and the St. Patricks Altar Society.