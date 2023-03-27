Marie E. Belding
1979-2023
Marie “Mina” Belding, 44, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023.
She was born February 15, 1979 to Arthur and Janie (Bucher) Sutterfield in Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.
She married William Belding, Jr. on March 21, 2016.
Mina enjoyed cooking, baking, and going to garage sales. She loved all animals. She also “loved being sassy”. But most of all, she had a love for her second husband, Travis Kelce.
She was preceded in death by her stepson, Gage Belding; stepfather, Jake Nuckols; grandma and grandpa Bucher; uncles, Richard Shurvington and Bruce Rainney.
Survivors include her stepson, Dalton Belding; husband, William Belding, Jr.; parents, Arthur Sutterfield (Carol) and Janie Nuckols; in-laws, Bertha and William Belding; brother, A.J. Sutterfield; sister, Kalina Ocho; cousin, Angie Gregory; extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Friday, First Baptist Church, Savannah, Missouri. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.