Marie Therese Rice 80, of St. Joseph, MO passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in St. Joseph, MO. She was born February 18, 1943 in Tomah, WI, daughter of the late Margaret and Ormey Youngs. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, gardening and taking care of her family. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church.
Marie was preceded in death by parents, husband, Timothy James Rice, Sr., brothers, John and Leo Youngs.
Survivors include sons, Timothy Rice, Jr. and Thaddeus (Tammy) Rice both of St. Joseph, MO, 6 grandchildren, Trevor, Lena, Chris, Tamara, T.J., Katie, and 16 great grandchildren.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 10:00 am at the St. James Catholic Church, Father Joseph Totton celebrant. The family will receive friends from 3-5:00 pm, and the rosary will be recited at 5:00 pm, Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery following. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
